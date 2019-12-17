Rajasthan BJP presents 'charge sheet' against Gehlot govt

The Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday presented a 52-page "charge sheet" against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state which is celebrating completion of one year in office. BJP state president Satish Poonia accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days of government formation in the state and providing unemployment allowance to the youths. He claimed that the crime graph has increased in the state.

"The government is running at the mercy of the God. The achievements projected by the government and the ground reality are far from truth. The government itself is examining its work. So, we have presented a 52 page chargesheet against the government, which we will take it among the people," Poonia said at a press conference. "Complete farm loan waiver, providing unemployment allowance and deteriorating law and order situation are the three biggest challenges that Rajasthan is facing. The government did not regularise the contractual workers and fill more than one lakh vacancies," he said.

He said the Congress government either "stalled" the schemes run by the previous BJP government or started running them with some other names. Poonia said the BJP will hold a protest on December 20 and present a memorandum to the Governor for pressing the state government to implement the amended Citizenship Act in the state.

