Day temperatures continue to hover below normal in Pb, Hry

The day temperatures in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover a few notches below the normal limits on Tuesday, Met officials said. Severe cold persisted during the day as maximum temperatures hovered 5-8 notches below normal, he said.

Hisar in Haryana shivered as the maximum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal, a Meteorological Department report said. Karnal registered a high of 13.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a maximum of 13.4 degrees Celsius-- both eight notches below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar shivered at a high of 13.5 degrees Celsius, down seven notches, Ludhiana recorded a maximum of 15.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal while Patiala's maximum settled at 16 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 14 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, the official said.

Night temperatures at most places in the two states including Chandigarh, however, settled close to normal limits in the range of 8-10 degrees Celsisus.

