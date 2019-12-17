Citizenship Amendment Act not against any Indian: MoS Reddy

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is not against any Indian and it is important to understand the law and guard against misinformation about it, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Reddy appealed to all people to maintain peace and harmony.

"Deeply anguished with the turn of events occurring across the country with regard to #CAA2019. The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 is in no way against any Indian citizen or individual. It is extremely important to read it, understand it and guard ourselves from misinformation," he said. The minister said India's cultural identity is built upon the ethos of unity and acceptance and the newly enacted legislation only reiterates the country's commitment to this principle and that of equality and cultural bonhomie.

"It is our collective responsibility to shield our nation and our fellow countrymen from misinformation manipulation (sic). "I urge my fellow Indians to maintain peace and harmony. We need to work together and not let our spirits be defeated by forces spreading disharmony and chaos," Reddy said.

Violent protests have taken place in the last few days in different parts of the country against the contentious legislation which was passed by Parliament and assented to by the President last week. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

