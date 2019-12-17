Three run over by train in Delhi
At least three people were killed and two injured when they were run over by a train between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge here on Tuesday, a Northern Railway official said.
Chief PRO of Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said the incident took place around 7.40 pm and the injured were rushed to a hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
