DMRC reopens entry, exit gates of all metro stations

All the entry and exit gates of all stations have been opened after being shut for security reasons following the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the area.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:41 IST
Earlier in the day, DMRC closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur metro stations. The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

