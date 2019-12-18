DMRC reopens entry, exit gates of all metro stations

All the entry and exit gates of all stations have been opened after being shut for security reasons following the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the area. "Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, DMRC closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur metro stations. The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

