Protesting J-K High Court lawyers resume work

Lawyers of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and its subordinate courts across Jammu region resumed work on Wednesday after over 40-day strike, officials said. The lawyers, affiliated with the Jammu chapter of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, went on an indefinite strike on November 1 against the government's decision to divest the judicial courts of its powers to register various documents and vest the same with the Revenue Department, they said.

The resumption of work by the lawyers came as a big relief to the litigants who suffered immensely during the strike period. On December 13, the association had announced that it will call off the strike, three days after the high court had issued notices to four advocates spearheading the stir, seeking their stand on why the contempt of court proceedings be not launched against them.

The union territory administration had also appealed to the agitating lawyers to call off the protest in the interest of people and assured that sincere efforts will be made to address their concerns.

