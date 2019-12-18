Develop Goa as a wellness tourism centre: Governor

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday appealed to the government to develop the coastal state as a centre for "wellness tourism". While wishing Goans on the eve of the Liberation Day, the governor said the government should make efforts to develop Goa as a home for various Ayurvedic treatments, Yoga and natural therapies.

"The state is making huge endeavours to develop the eco-friendly tourism. Emphasis should also be laid on development of wellness tourism," Malik said. He said the tourism industry has consistently been one of the biggest contributors in the state's economy.

The governor further said the total number of tourists visiting Goa is five times more than the total local population. Malik said the crime rate in Goa fell to 9.23 per cent compared to the year 2018.

"Overall law and order situation remained under control due to implementation of various preventive measures in the state," he added..

