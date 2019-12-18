Maha Pariksha portal issues will be resolved: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday told the Legislative Council that technical glitches that crept in in the 'Maha Pariksha' portal will be resolved soon. Thackeray stayed recruitments in the Animal Husbandry department till further notice.

MLCs Satish Chavhan, Kiran Pavaskar and othersin a calling attention motion demanded scrapping of the Maharashtra State Common Examination or 'Maha Pariksha portal' claiming anomalies. They cited incidents like names of the students absent from exams appearing in the final list of selected candidates; allotment of examination centres in different districts than native districts of the aspirants; wrong questions appearing in the exam paper sets etc.

Thackeray said that the name of a candidate appeared in the final list of the examination for the post of Talathi in Jalna due to a technical error, which was rectified. He said the incidents like wrong allocation of examination centres are less than 2 per cent.

"Necessary steps are being taken to address the problems arising in the 'Maha Pariksha Portal'," the chief minister said..

