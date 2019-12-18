AASU announces series of protest programmes against

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) announced on Wednesday a series of programmes to be held during the week to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The outfit, which is leading the protest movements against the law in the state, said it will hold meetings, marches and other agitation programmes across Assam.

"On December 21, women will observe a sit-in demonstration across the state," it said, adding that there will be another such demonstration for the general public on December 23. "On December 24,26 and 28, protest demonstration will take place all over the state," the students' outfit said..

