Anti-CAA protests: Prohibitory orders issued for Bengaluru, Kalaburagi

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said that section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru including rural district from Thursday morning for the next 3 days. "No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from tomorrow morning at 6 am," Rao said.

The orders were issued as a 'bandh' has been called by a consortium of Left-wing & Muslim organization tomorrow in Karnataka against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also issued for Karlaburagi and will come into effect from Thursday morning till December 21.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

