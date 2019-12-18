Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Anti-CAA protests in Pune, Mumbra, Solapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:19 IST
Maha: Anti-CAA protests in Pune, Mumbra, Solapur

Assamese community members staged a protest on Wednesday in Pune against the Citizenship Act, claiming it endangers the culture of Assam and ignores sentiments of people of the north-eastern state. Several people also participated in a protest march against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Act in Mumbra, a predominantly Muslim township near Mumbai.

A protest march was also undertaken in Carter Road area of Bandra in Mumbai. In Pune, over 200 members of the Assamese community, mostly students and working professionals from the north- eastern state, gathered outside the Sambhaji Garden and staged a protest against the Act.

Bidyut Saikia, a protester, said, "We oppose this new law and the government has enacted it without considering sentiments of the people and the harmony of the multi-communal state of Assam." "This Act directly endangers the culture of Assam as the inclusion of immigrants will not only wreak havoc and create misunderstanding among people, but also question the sole existence of the original culture of Assamese people, who are already in minority in their own state," Saikia said. The new legislation will lead to erosion of ethnic, cultural and linguistic identity of the indigenous Assamese people," he said.

People from various communities and religions, such as Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and others, who have been living along with members of the Assamese community in peace and harmony have adopted the Assamese culture in due course of time and vice-versa, he said. "The inclusion of immigrants, who have little or no idea about our culture and heritage, is a direct threat to our identity and our peaceful balance in social topography," said Saikia, who works at a private firm in Pune.

He said their protest was not on any religious lines. "We are against illegal immigrants and we do not want anybody, be it Muslims or Hindus, from Bangladesh," he said.

Saikia said there was a big agitation against Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam between 1979 and 1985. "When the Assam Accord was signed, it was decided that only Bangladeshis who came to the state before 1971 will be allowed here," he said.

"But during the Congress regime, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh kept coming and now it has become such a big issue that Assam's indigenous people are in minority in 14 districts," Saikia claimed. In 2014, when the BJP came to power, it promised that all Bangladeshi immigrants will be driven out of the state, he said. "It has been five years and not a single Bangladeshi has been driven out," he added.

"Now with the help of the Act, there are attempts to provide citizenship to Bangladeshi Hindus, who are staying here illegally," he said. Tonmoy Goswami, another protester from the community, said the Act also nullifies the Assam agitation (1979-85) in which 855 people sacrificed their lives in the hope of an infiltration-free state.

In Mumbra near Mumbai, the protesters carried banners and placards condemning the NRC and the Citizenship Act and shouted anti-government slogans. Most shops in the area downed their shutters and auto rickshaws remained off the roads.

The protest march started from the Shimla Park and ended near the railway station. At a rally held later, speakers claimed the Act and NRC were designed to divide Hindus and Muslims. Protests have broken out across the country, including in universities, against the amended act, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Hundreds of students took out a 'torch procession' at Savitribai Phule Pune University. Supriya Sule, NCP MP from Baramati in Pune district, also took part in the 'mashal morcha' during which participants carried burning torches apart from placards with slogans like "No human is illegal, Merry Crisis and Happy New Fear, Inqalab zindabad, Revoke CAA" written on them.

Speaking to reporters, Sule referred to Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi's reported statement that anybody destroying public property during the protests should be shot at site. "I want to challenge them. We are here, we are protesting, and if you have courage, shoot us," Sule said.

"Those who committed atrocities on students of Jamia Milia should be punished," the NCP leader demanded. Sule also said that whatever is happening in New Delhi, the entire responsibility lies with the Home Ministry.

She urged the students to stage the protest peacefully and do not get instigated by someone. Several Muslim organisations took out a protest march in Western Maharashtra's Solapur district.

The Citizenship Act violates the basic framework of the Constitution and is against the Muslim community, the protesters alleged. Community leader Mufti Sayyad Ahmed Ali Kazi claimed that nearly 40,000 people took part in the march..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Police holds meeting with peace committee at Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with members of a peace committee and locals at the Jamia Nagar police station following violent protests in the area against the amended citizenship law. The meeting was held to ensure that law ...

Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J-K Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions...

Protesting Madras University students 'brought outside' campus

A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsitys campus were on Wednesday night brought outside by the police. About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were...

Students, workers' groups protest over CAA in UK

Hundreds of students and representatives from diaspora and workers groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019