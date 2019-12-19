Yaba tablets worth more than Rs 20 lakh destroyed in Tripura

A Bangladesh bound consignment of 39,740 Yaba tablets was destroyed on Wednesday, informed Tripura DIG Gourab Chakraborty, who led the operation. "We have disposed around 39,740 tablets. We have obtained permission from the court for the same," added Chakraborty while speaking to ANI.

The tablets were worth between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. They were destroyed at Bodhjung Nagar industrial area.

The banned tablets were seized by the Border Security Forces (BSF) along with the state police during December last year from bordering Motinagar village of Sonamura sub-division under Sepahijala district of Tripura. Yaba is a tablet containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. (ANI)

