Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP, Cong MLAs protest against CAA; prohibitory orders imposed across UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:03 IST
SP, Cong MLAs protest against CAA; prohibitory orders imposed across UP

The opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress legislators held protest at the legislative assembly complex here on Thursday against the amended Citizenship Act, even as prohibitory orders remained imposed across Uttar Pradesh. The SP MLAs gathered at the Assembly building in the morning ahead of the sitting of the state legislature, despite tight security arrangements, and raised slogans against the contentious legislation.

Congress lawmakers too held similar protest around the same time, but away from the SP legislators. The Samajwadi Party leaders assembled near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh before staging the protest and raised slogans, while Congress MLAs sat separately near the stair case close by.

An SP MLA even climbed the main gate of the Vidhan Bhawan to voice his indignation against the amended law. Some Congress legislators came out on the road in front of the highly secured Assembly complex, but later went inside the premises when police disallowed them.

Later, when the Assembly met for the day, Samajwadi Party lawmakers tried to raise the issue of police "high-handedness" in disallowing them to exercise their democratic right to protest against the new citizenship law and created uproar on other issues too, including law and order. Samajwadi Party leaders had on Tuesday staged protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over various issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, law and order situation and crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh.

Targeting the BJP-led government over matters of unemployment, inflation, and problems faced by farmers in the state, the SP leaders held a sit-in protest on Tuesday, the opening day of the winter session of the state legislature. In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the state police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory orders are in place in the entire state.

"Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of CrPC is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children," DGP OP Singh had said in a tweet in the wake of the SP and some other organisations announcing that they will protest against the Act on Thursday. The contentious Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities facing persecution on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

From the time the Bill has received presidential assent and became an Act, there have been violent protests opposing it in several parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilized on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi HC dismisses plea of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case claiming juvenility.

Delhi HC dismisses plea of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case claiming juvenility....

France on strike: New protests in Paris, negotiations resume

Paris, Dec 19 AP Traffic improved slightly on French trains Thursday as nationwide strikes over the governments retirement reform entered a 15th day and small signs of progress emerged in negotiations with unions. However, the crisis hittin...

FACTBOX-Who's who in Algeria's political crisis

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power. These are some of the main players.THE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019