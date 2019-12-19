Prez, VP wish Goans on Liberation Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday wished the people of Goa on their 58th Liberation Day, celebrated to mark the end of 450 years of Portuguese rule in the coastal state. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate the state from colonial rule.

The Indian Armed Forces invaded Goa, following which it was freed on December 19, 1961. Taking to Twitter, the President said, "On Goa Liberation Day, we pay homage to the martyrs who gave their all in the struggle to free Goa from colonial rule. We salute the valiant efforts of the Indian Armed Forces. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a bright and prosperous future." In his tweet, Naidu said, "I pay my humble tributes and respects to the freedom fighters & martyrs who laid down their lives to free Goa from colonial rule, on this Goa Liberation Day. The Nation will always be grateful to our brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the mission." "I compliment the people of the beautiful state for the stellar contributions they have made towards the development of the nation and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours," he added.

The Goa liberation movement started off with minor revolts, but gathered steam between 1940 and 1960, culminating when India invaded Goa in 1961..

