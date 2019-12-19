Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMU teachers take out silent march protesting CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:22 IST
AMU teachers take out silent march protesting CAA
Image Credit:

Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held a silent march opposing the Citizens (Amendment) Act on Thursday, days after the institute witnessed police crackdown against its students who were agitating against the new legislation. The protestors, including a large number of women teachers, marched from the AMU Teachers Club to the Purani Chungi crossing and circled the campus.

"We want to convey to the people of India that our struggle against the Citizens (Amendment) Act will continue peacefully within the democratic framework of the system," AMU Teachers Association secretary, Professor Najmul Islam told PTI. "We feel that we are fighting for the idea of India as envisaged by the founding fathers of the nation. This is not a struggle for the rights of any particular community," he stressed.

Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police on Sunday at a campus gate, leaving 60 injured. After the protest, the administration announced the closure of the university till January 5. The clashes at AMU started after agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them.

The Samajwadi Party held a protest march on Thursday from its city office near Jail Road up to the Tasvir Mahal crossing where they handed over a memorandum to the district authorities demanding immediate revocation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The district authorities erected barriers preventing the protestors from reaching the collectorate. Barriers had been put up at several areas adjoining the AMU campus.

In Aligarh town's sensitive Upper Court area which witnessed major protests on Wednesday, shopkeepers downed their shutters to express solidarity with the cause. In the afternoon, however, they opened their shops when tension subsided in different parts of the city, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: 20 metro stations remained shut for up to 8 hours

Thousands of commuters faced inconvenience on Thursday after at least 20 metro stations were shut for up to eight hours in the wake of protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship law. The stations were closed following ...

"Lungi clad infiltrators" unleashed violence in Bengal: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday claimed that the arson and violence in the state during protests against the new citizenship law were committed by lungi clad infiltrators from Bangladesh. Those violent acts were seditious...

Internet services to be suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm tonight: Official.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday in view of violent protests against the new citizenship law in parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The action has been taken to avoid spread...

Labor unions criticise Cambodia over fresh blow to workers' rights

Workers making clothes in Cambodia for major global fashion brands face increased risk of abuse due to a new law, trade unions said, as they slammed the government for sidelining them.Some 800,000 Cambodians working in clothing factories, m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019