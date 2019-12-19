Left Menu
Meghalaya Assembly adopts resolution to implement ILP in state

  • Shillong
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:43 IST
The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Government of India to implement the Inner Line Permit in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state. The resolution seeks to make necessary amendment to the BEFR for inclusion of Meghalaya in its preamble.

Governor R N Ravi had summoned the special session with the sole intention of adopting the resolution in line with the popular demand of the indigenous residents of the state. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and was supported by members of the House across party lines, including the ruling BJP.

The House has spoken extensively in support of this resolution, irrespective of party affiliation. The House has spoken in one voice on this one resolution and we stand united and committed to serve for the welfare and interests of the people of our state, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said after his order to vote on the resolution received a thumping ayes. The Speaker, however, rejected the opposition Congress' demand to extend the special session of the Assembly to discuss and adopt another resolution for repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Moving the resolution, Sangma said it would safeguard the interests of the citizens of Meghalaya as provisions in the amended Citizenship Act will not be adequate to protect and safeguard the interests of the tribal population of the state. Although the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has provided that it shall not apply to tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the sixth schedule of Constitution, this provision will not be adequate to protect and safeguard the interests of the tribal population of the state, Sangma said.

He also said that the Meghalaya government will keep on pursuing for total exemption of the state from the purview of the amended Citizenship Act. 22,900 sq km in the state is exempted from the purview of the Act as it is sixth scheduled areas, while 100 sq km of non-scheduled areas is not.

He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 coming into force has "necessitated the introduction of a mechanism to further protect the rights of the indigenous/tribal population. Earlier, the speaker had also rejected a no-confidence moved by the opposition Congress against the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The no-confidence was moved by Congress MLA HM Shangpliang during the one day special session of the Assembly accusing the NPP-led state government of failing in all fronts..

