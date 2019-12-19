No financial crisis in Manipur: CM

Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the Manipur Assembly on Thursday that there is no financial crisis in the state and the government will bring white papers for the previous five financial years. The chief minister was responding to the calling attention motion raised by opposition Congress MLAs Kh Joykisan Singh and K Meghachandra Singh on the apprehension of a financial crisis in the state, a press release issued by state DIPR on Thursday said.

Singh said the government is aptly managing the financial condition of the state as well as trying to avoid transaction ban by the RBI from time to time. He reassured the House that there is no need for any kind of apprehension by the people of the state regarding financial crisis.

He stated that during the current financial year, the state received Rs 305 crore in May and June, Rs 315 crore in July and Rs 343 crore in August against the stipulated Central share of Rs 416 crore per month. There was a huge cumulative shortfall in the 14th Finance Commission award as well. To enhance revenue collection, the state government has taken up various steps like increase in excise duty, VAT on petrol and diesel among other, Singh, who also holds charge of the Finance portfolio said.

The state government is also considering to introduce lottery again in the state after a cabinet decision to improve the financial condition. The government has introduced several measures to avoid revenue misuse like online system among others. All the commitment given by the government has been converted into action with the support of the people and any work executed by the government is included in the work programmes, he added..

