Mangaluru violence: Mobile Internet suspended in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 00:20 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 00:20 IST
The Karnataka government has suspended mobile Internet services in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night for the next 48 hours after two persons were killed in police firing during violent protests in Mangaluru against the controversial citizenship law. The decision to suspend Internet from 10 pm was taken in order to prevent misuse of social media platforms to disturb peace and tranquillity, and for maintaining law-and-order situation, according to a notification.

The decision has been taken on the request of the state police chief. Police have also clamped curfew in parts of the city till Sunday midnight. Police lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to baton charge and fired in the air to disperse people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Mangaluru.

Police sources said protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, the police said.

According to the notification, the Mangalore police commissioner has informed that incidents involving violation of Section 144 had been reported in different parts of Mangaluru and there were probabilities of more such incidents, which may adversely affect the law-and-order situation. The commissioner has also informed that were incidents of vandalism and arson. PTI KSU GMS

