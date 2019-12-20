Fadnavis skips taking photo with CM, leaders of other parties

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders remained absent for the clicking of the customary photograph with the chief minister at the state Legislature complex here on Friday. The first winter session of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, which began in Nagpur on Monday, will end on Saturday.

As a custom, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray organised a customary photo session with leaders of all parties. However, Fadnavis and his former ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were conspicuous by their absence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

