Car set on fire in Delhi protest against CAA

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:21 IST
A car was set on fire on Friday in Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, in first incident of arson in what had been a largely peaceful day of demonstration in the capital.

Police used water cannons and lathi-charged a large group of protesters who were trying to march from the old Delhi to Jantar Mantar.

They were stopped at Delhi Gate by police.

