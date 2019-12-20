Car set on fire in Delhi protest against CAA
A car was set on fire on Friday in Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, in first incident of arson in what had been a largely peaceful day of demonstration in the capital.
Police used water cannons and lathi-charged a large group of protesters who were trying to march from the old Delhi to Jantar Mantar.
They were stopped at Delhi Gate by police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Daryaganj
- Jantar Mantar
- Delhi Gate
ALSO READ
Delhi: Kiren Rijiju participates in grand finale of 'Run To Make India Litter Free' at JLN stadium
Delhi: Kiren Rijiju participates in grand finale of R|Elan run at JLN stadium
Delhi: Kiren Rijiju participates in grand finale of 'Run To Make India Litter Free' at JLN stadium
Delhi battles to breathe as AQI plunges to 334
Road repair work, protest affect traffic near Pragati Maidan in Delhi