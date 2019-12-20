Car set on fire in Delhi protest against CAA

A car was set on fire on Friday in Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, in first incident of arson in what had been a largely peaceful day of demonstration in the capital.

Police used water cannons and lathi-charged a large group of protesters who were trying to march from the old Delhi to Jantar Mantar.

They were stopped at Delhi Gate by police.

