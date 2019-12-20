Large crowd gathers in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad to protest against CAA

People on Friday gathered in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad area to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Protesters holding placards and national flags raised slogans against the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, DMRC closed entry and exit gates of metro stations Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur and Shiv Vihar in the area. Earlier, DCP Northeast Delhi Ved Prakesh informed that Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near Jaffrabad metro station as a precautionary measure.

A total of eight people have been arrested, while 2 cases have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Seelampur and Zafarabad areas of the national capital earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.