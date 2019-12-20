MP: CAA, NRC protests continue, social media under cop scanner

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday issued a directive in the wake of protests against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) asking WhatsApp group administrators to ensure objectionable comments affecting law and order are not posted. The Crime Branch directive promised strict legal action against violators.

Against the backdrop of protests over CAA and NRC turning violent in several parts of the country, authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, banning the assembly of people, in 44 of 52 districts in MP. It will remain in force till February 18, an official said.

"The police are keeping a close watch on social media. Provocative or misleading posts regarding the NRC and CAA will lead to prosecution under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act," the order said.

Curbs are in in place for holding demonstrations, dharnas, gatherings and rallies without administrative permission, he said. Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the state on Friday, despite prohibitory orders in 44 districts, and all were peaceful except one in Jabalpur where stones were pelted on police, officials said.

Internet services, except broadband connections, were suspended from 1pm on Friday for six hours in Bhopal, an MP police Intelligence Cell official said. In Gohalpur area of Jabalpur, stones were pelted at police by protesters. Police resorted to a baton charge to regain control of the situation, officials said.

Efforts were on to nab the trouble makers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur Zone) Bhagwat Singh Chauhan told PTI. Prohibitory orders have not been clamped in Guna, Shivpuri, Alirajpur, Dhar, Betul, Dindori, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts, an official informed.

The Congress on Friday announced that Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a march in Bhopal on December 25 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. "With an aim to keep the Constitution's basic tenets intact, a march led by chief minister Kamal Nath will be taken out on December 25 in the state capital against CAA and NRC.

All ministers and workers of the party will take part in it," state ministers PC Sharma and Jeetu Patwari told reporters. "The basic nature of the country's Constitution is mutual respect for all religions," they added..

