Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP police busts espionage racket with links to Pak; 7 Navy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:59 IST
AP police busts espionage racket with links to Pak; 7 Navy

The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday claimed to have busted an espionage racket with links to Pakistan and said seven Indian Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested in this connection. The eight, arrested from different parts of the country, were produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Vijayawada which ordered them to be remanded in judicial custody till January 3.

The racket was busted in a coordinated effort by the state and central intelligence wings, the Andhra Pradesh police said, but declined to divulge any further details. A release from the Police merely said the Intelligence wing, in concert with Central Intelligence agencies and Naval intelligence, launched Operation Dolphin's Nose and busted the espionage racket.

"An FIR has been lodged and seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested from different parts of the country. Some more suspects are being questioned," the police release said. The investigation was on, it added, without further details.

An AP Police spokesman said no details of the case were available and we are only given this much information. When contacted, state Intelligence Inspector General of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said they were not authorised to speak anything on the case.

We have given all details to the CPRO (chief public relations officer). You will get them from him, he said. The CPRO said except the two-line note, no more details were made available..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

French surgeon may have molested 349 children: prosecutor

Lorient France, Dec 20 AFP A retired French surgeon may have raped or sexually abused as many as 349 children over his near 30-year career, a prosecutor investigating what could be Frances biggest-ever paedophilia case said Friday. Joel Le ...

Himachal to sell Yamuna water to Delhi

Himachal Pradesh will sell its share of Yamuna river water to Delhi at Rs 21 crore per annum, an official said on Friday. An agreement for it was Friday signed between the two governments.The agreement was signed between Himachal Pradesh Se...

Law minister urges courts to ensure accused sentenced to death do not misuse system

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exhorted all courts to ensure that the persons who have been given capital punishment should not abuse of the system to delay its implementation. He also stressed on creating a balance betwe...

UPDATE 2-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving and will seek her extradition after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019