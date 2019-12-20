Committee to be set up to keep check on illegal money-lenders:

Maharashtra Cooperation and Finance Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said a committee will be formed under NCP MLC Vidya Chavan to recommend appropriate action against government officials who are shielding illegal money-lenders in the state. Patil made the announcement in the Legislative Council, and said the committee would have members from NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress and BJP.

"The committee will look into the lacklustre attitude of government officials who have tried to shield illegal money-lenders in last five years," Patil said. "The government will strictly enforce the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act and stop exploitation of farmers by money lenders," he said.

MLC Chavan cited many cases of money-lending in Yavatmal, Wardha, Akola, Buldhana and Amravati districts, and also named some government officials for allegedly shielding illegal money-lenders. She claimed more than one lakh acre of agricultural land was grabbed by money-lenders in the state.

"The government must empower divisional commissioners to review implementation of the Act. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should give relief to farmers from illegal money-lenders," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.