Cong hails Sengar's sentencing, questions CBI's role in Unnao rape case probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 21:43 IST
The Congress on Friday welcomed the sentencing of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, but raised questions over the functioning of the CBI, which did not appoint a woman officer to investigate the Unnao rape case. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also asked if BJP leaders would now break their silence on the incident after the sentencing of Sengar.

She also raised questions as to why the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre were trying so hard to protect Sengar as they did not arrest him till the suo-motu order of the Allahabad High Court. "I would like to ask, will the BJP MPs talk on this? Will ministers break their silence and will (BJP MP) Sakshi Maharaj continue to wish Kuldeep Singh Sengar a very happy birthday, which he did on Twitter," Shrinate said.

"It raises a very important question that why were the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre trying so hard to protect Sengar. "They did not arrest him till the suo-motu order of the Allahabad High Court. Everybody was quiet on the matter and we believe it is political protection and patronage of this kind that have emboldened people to commit crimes against women and believe that they can get away after committing such heinous crimes," she added.

The Congress leader said "we heartily welcome the sentencing of Sengar, who has been found guilty in the abduction and rape of a minor girl in Unnao (in Uttar Pradesh)". "But there are very many pertinent questions that arise simply because the court, in its judgment, has put forward some very very prime statements, very candid, very damning statements against India's premier investigative agency, the CBI, that reports to the Prime Minister's Office," she added.

Shrinate pointed out that the court said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a year to file the chargesheet in the case and halted the progress of the trial. "It goes on to say that the entire investigation was done with a patriarchal mindset and was not fair to the survivor and her family. It goes on to say that attempts were made to brush aside and brush under the carpet some very very important issues of sexual violence against children.

"It was done with a lack of sensitivity and an inhumane approach. It also points out that the CBI, by not appointing a woman officer, violated section 24 of the POCSO Act and by repeatedly calling the victim for (recording her) statement in its office, the agency showed a very inhumane side. It had made the woman reel under the victimisation, harassment, anguish and pain," she said. A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment till his last breath for raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, holding that as a public servant, he betrayed people's faith.

Shrinate also lauded the courage and determination of the youngsters who stood together irrespective of caste and religion and were opposing something as "draconian" as the amended citizenship law. Replying to a question on the BJP accusing the Congress of rallying behind Muslims, she said, "Are you telling me that everybody out on the streets is a Muslim? I do not think it is Hindus or Muslims who are out on the streets, I think it is everybody who believes in the Constitution of India, who believes in the unity of India, who believes that we are a democratic society and we have a right to protest against laws where we do not agree with the government is out on the streets. I think it is very unfair to the protesters to say that this is a religious issue." PTI SKC RC

