Rape accused sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Kishtwar

A court on Friday sentenced a rape accused to 10 years imprisonment in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. District and Sessions Judge Kishtwar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused Paramjeet Singh alias Sankal of Sarthal tehsil of district Kishtwar.

Reports revealed that the victim produced a written application at Police Station Kishtwar duly endorsed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kishtwar in the month of August 2016 and a FIR was registered. During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested and after completion of all the required formalities, the offences were proved and subsequently a chargesheet was produced before the court.

The trial of the case lasted for about two and half years.

