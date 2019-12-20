Man killed due to previous enmity, two brothers arrested

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man over a previous feud in MIDC Butibori area of Nagpur district on late Friday evening, police said. The accused were identified as Prakash Gulabrao Masram (45) and his brother Ranjeet Masram (40), residents of Rajiv Nagar, Hingna.

The deceased was identified as Vibhishan Shriram Kamdi (45), a resident of Salaidhaba village. According to police, Kamdi and his brother had lodged a complaint against the accused duo over a fight last week.

Angered by the complaint, the accused allegedly attacked Vibhishan and his brother with a crowbar and an axe at Salaidhaba on Friday evening. Vibhishan was rushed to a hospital by villagers but he succumbed to the injuries. His brother received minor injuries.

Police arrested Ranjeet Masram and Prakash Masram under IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation was on..

