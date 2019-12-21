Left Menu
Development News Edition

They've been safely dropped at Kasargod police station: Mangaluru Police Commissioner on detention of Kerala scribes

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha on Friday said that the Kerala journalists were detained after they failed to produce their media accreditation cards. He added that they were later dropped at Kasargod police station.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 06:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 06:31 IST
They've been safely dropped at Kasargod police station: Mangaluru Police Commissioner on detention of Kerala scribes
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha. Image Credit: ANI

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha on Friday said that the Kerala journalists were detained after they failed to produce their media accreditation cards. He added that they were later dropped at Kasargod police station. "In a sensitive place, a few people claiming themselves to be media persons were asked to produce their accreditation cards which they failed to do. So, they were requested to arrange the same," the Police Commissioner told media here.

"We have written to Commissioner of the concerned government to verify whether persons whom we wanted to validate are genuinely accredited journalists. We went through that process. For safety, they were dropped at Kasargod police station," he added. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday clarified that the Managluru police's action on some scribes was taken as the group did not have any Press ID cards and all were escorted to the Kerala border, once the police came to know that they were journalists.

He also stated that he will be visiting Mangaluru today to hold a meeting on the law and order situation. "Ahead of yesterday's protest, police had questioned some people who didn't have a Press ID card. Once they came to know that they are journalists they were escorted to Kerala border. Some rumours had spread that 40-50 members were detained, that was false," the Chief Minister said.

Seven journalists were detained by Mangaluru Police on Friday amid protests over the amended Citizenship Act here and released later. Mangaluru South Police said all the detained journalists were released. On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 21 AFP President Donald Trump on Friday signed off on US sanctions against companies building a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany that Congress fears will give the Kremlin dangerous leverage over European allies. The s...

Moscow no longer wishes to rejoin G-7: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday said that his country no longer wishes to rejoin the Group of Seven G7 as it has other priorities. There are other platforms where serious issues are being addressed, including the G2...

NFL notebook: Cowboys' Prescott off injury report, plans to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not have an injury designation on the teams injury report on Friday despite being limited in practice all week. Prescott participated in soft toss during Fridays practice as he works his way throu...

UP: Schools, colleges in Baghpat to remain closed today as cold wave persists

Baghpat District School Inspector Om Dutt Singh said that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed today due to cold wave conditions. Due to intense cold wave, all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019