Gambhir says receiving death threats on phone
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a caller using an international number.
The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the threats received by him on Friday.
He urged police to ensure the safety and security of his family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gautam Gambhir
- BJP
- Delhi Police
- East Delhi
- Shahdara
ALSO READ
We dented BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and
Such encounters should be made legal: BJP's Locket Chatterjee on Telangana case
BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day as BJP continues to press
As you sow, so shall you reap: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi on Telangana encounter