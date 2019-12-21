Protests against Citizenship law continue in TN

Scores of CPI-M activists tried to block trains at the railway station here but were foiled by police, as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday in parts of Tamil Nadu. Outfits affiliated to the CPI(M) including the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Students Federation of India attempted to block trains at the MGR Central Railway Station complex here.

As the protesters tried to move ahead to block trains, a scuffle ensued between them and the police personnel for a while. There was, however, no untoward incidents. Communist Party of India veteran Nallakannu led the march to Raj Bhavan as part of the party's "besiege Raj Bhavan," agitation, in which scores of Congress workers, volunteers of outfits including the CPI-affiliated All India Students' Federation took part.

Nallakannu hit out at the Centre for passing the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament without allegedly listening to the views of people and political parties. Dubbing the Act "autocratic," he said it went against the principles of the Constitution.

The protesters, who were stopped by police from moving towards Raj Bhavan from near the Taluk Office Road-Little Mount point, demanded withdrawal of CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens. Protests were held at Kumbakonam and other parts of Tamil Nadu as well by various outfits including Islamic bodies.PTI VGN BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.