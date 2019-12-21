Left Menu
CPI MP Binoy Viswam, five party workes detained

CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and some party activists who staged a protest here against the CAA on Saturday defying curfew, were detained, police said. The protesters raised 'Save India, Save Democracy' slogans and criticised the Yediyurappa government for its actions against those protesting against the new law.

Six protesters including Binoy Viswam were detained, police said. Meanwhile, police have restricted the entry of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the city, which was rocked by violent protests against the CAA leaving two dead in police firing, during the period when curfew is in place.

City police commissioner P S Harsha has served notice on Siddaramaiah restraining the latter from entering the city limits till Sunday midnight, police said. The notice bars Siddaramaiah from flying into the city from Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, and Goa airports.

His entry through road, rail, and air has also been barred. The notice also mentions that no one can facilitate his travel into the city.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders who landed in Mangaluru to meet those injured and bereaved families of the two deceased on Friday were denied permission and detained at the airport here. The delegation included Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S R Patil, former Home Minister and MLA M B Patil, former Speaker and MLA K R Ramesh Kumar and former MP V S Ugrappa.

Siddaramaiah also had to cancel his trip to Mangaluru from Bengaluru on getting information that the chartered aircraft he was to take was denied permission to land at the airport. Curfew is in place within the city commissionerate till Sunday midnight in view of protests held on Thursday turning violent, resulting in the death of two persons in police firing.

Harsha said the notice has been issued as per the instructions from Bengaluru international airport authorities. PTI MVG BN BN.

