Two nabbed from Guj for robbing jewellery store in Pune

Two armed robbers, who had allegedly decamped with valuables worth over 10 lakh from a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Pune city, were arrested in Vadodara, police said on Saturday. The Vadodara crime branch helped the Maharashtra police nab Sushil Ashok Madhre and Amit Sudershan Prasad Chaudhary from a guest house in the railway station area on Friday, inspector J J Patel of the crime branch said.

The accused had decamped with valuables worth over Rs 10.19 lakh from a jewellery store in Pune's Kothrud area on November 24, he said, adding that the act was captured by CCTV cameras. Madhre, a dismissed police constable, has been involved in three cases of robbery in Maharashtra, Patel said.

The duo had been on the run since last month and had stayed in Delhi and Kolkata before coming to Vadodara, he said. The police have recovered a rifle, three cartridges, a knife and two mangalsutras from the accused, he added..

