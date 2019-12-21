Left Menu
Development News Edition

AASU accuses Modi, Shah and Sonowal of misleading people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:58 IST
AASU accuses Modi, Shah and Sonowal of misleading people

All Assam Students Union(AASU) Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of misleading people that their identity, language and land are secure though Bangladeshis are being settled here through the contentious legislation. AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya speaking at an anti-CAA women's rally here claimed that the three leaders are misleading the people of Assam "with their unique formula of assuring to protect the indigenous people and at the same time bring in Bangladeshis here through the CAA".

"We don't understand their (BJP's) peculiar formula. On the one hand they say the language, identity and land of the Assamese people are secure, on the other hand they will bring in Bangladeshis here through the CAA threatening the very existence of the indigenous people", he said. AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said the Modi government is misleading and creating confusion among the people to keep those Bangladeshis who entered the state till December 2014 using the CAA when the Assam Accord of 1985 said that all those who came in after Bangladesh independence on March 26, 1971 will have to leave.

"Through the Assam Accord we have on behalf of the country already taken the burden of illegal foreigners on our small state. Because of CAA now, we cannot take the additional burden till December 2014", he added. "We have given the illegal migrants all facilities in Assam so far, but we cannot allow them to contest elections in our state," he said.

Bhattacharya referred to Sonowal claiming that only a negligible number of refugees from Bangladesh in Assam will be benefited by the amended Citizenship Act and said, "If the number is negligible then let him (Sonowal) tell Modi and Shah to take them from Assam and settle them in Gujarat. Being a small number, those people can be taken in one train only from Guwahati railway station". On the different number of illegal Bangladeshis here and in the country provided by the government, he said Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's figure is five lakh in Assam, when former Union Home Minister Indrajit Gupta had informed Parliament in 2004 that one crore migrants were in the country. The union minister of state for home Jaiprakash Jaiswal had said the figure was 1.2 crore.

AASU general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi addressing the rally claimed that the Modi government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act with a "communal agenda". "The Act is disastrous as the settlement of large number of Bangladeshis in Assam will change the demographic pattern here affecting the existence of Assamese people, besides wiping out our Assamese language with Bengali. The Bangladeshis will encroach our land, take away our jobs and political right," he said, adding "We will not accept even one more Bangladeshi - either Hindu or Muslim in Assam"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Students organize march to BJP state HQ, demand roll back of

Protests by students against the amended Citizenship Act rocked Kolkata on Saturday as thousands of university goers hit the streets and marched towards state BJP headquarters demanding its roll back. A scuffle broke out between the police...

Zidane says Guardiola 'best coach in the world'

Madrid, Dec 21 AFP Zinedine Zidane insisted Saturday his key aim this season was to win La Liga with Real Madrid, but admitted they faced a thrilling challenge trying to outwit Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who they meet in the last 16...

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Tokyo, Dec 21 AFP Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony. The retired Jamaican sprint superstar j...

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019