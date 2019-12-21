Anti-CAA protest: Cops ask students to clear VNIT area

Five students were asked to leave by police while they were informing people outside the gate ofVisvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpurabout cancellation of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students, an official said on Saturday

The incident took place at 3 pm in Bajaj Nagar area in the city and no case was taken against the five students, including four girls, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I)Vivek Masal said

"They did not have permission from the Bajaj Nagar police to hold a protest outside VNIT. We warned the five students to not assemble there. They left and no case was taken," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

