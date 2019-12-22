G N Rao panle report a 'dummy': Former MP & minister

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Kollu Ravindra and former MP Narayanarao on Saturday termed the G N Rao committee report reviewing the state's development plans a "dummy".

In a joint press conference along with MLC Arjundu, they said Jaganmohan Reddy was adopting the model of crime-stricken South Africa to develop Andhra Pradesh.

On setting up the secretariat at Visakhapatnam by shifting out of Amaravati, they described it as a 'Muhammad Bin Tughlaq' plan.

