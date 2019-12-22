Left Menu
Development News Edition

New book brings to life time-tested folktales from Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 13:12 IST
New book brings to life time-tested folktales from Bihar
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Storyblocks

At a time when children are mostly found hooked to smartphones and gaming consoles, a new book with a riveting compilation of timeless folk stories from rural Bihar has sought to keep the tradition of storytelling alive among the Gen Z and Gen Alpha members. A set of 37 stories - 'The Greatest Folk Tales of Bihar' - is grounded in village life, with interesting anecdotes and insights into folk language, culture and history of Bihar, fast fading in times of over-the-top and streaming TV-content platforms.

Brought out by Rupa Publications, the book by journalist-author Nalin Verma puts together tales that have traversed centuries and created a catalog of oral wisdom. Verma had earlier co-authored the autobiography of RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad -- 'Gopalganj to Raisina: My political journey'.

"Through my new book, I tried to pass on the knowledge of our rich traditions and folklore, which unfortunately the tech-savvy generation does not know much about," he said. Among other tales, 'The Greatest Folk Tales of Bihar' presents a fascinating story of how natives of Daraili Mathia village celebrated the defeat of Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Many villagers had migrated to Dhaka before the Partition of the country.

The celebratory mood has been captured in the story, where villagers had then cheered Indian Army chief General Sam Manekshaw and jeered then Pakistan president Yahya Khan, belting out in unison -- "Ae Ahiya tu Mahiya chaata". While 'Ahiya' referred to Yahya Khan (Pakistan ex- president), 'Mahiya' is a drink made out of the sugarcane -- grown in abundance in the region.

The book also highlights exploits of local heroes, with every story having an underlined message. The author strove to remind the children of a time when villagers traveled in bullock carts for days and chaupals and community gatherings were their only recreation.

"I tried telling them (today's technology-driven generation) that smartphones can co-exist alongside folk tales, songs and popular lore," Verma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to divert the attention from the virtually destroyed economy and rising unemployment.Addressing a press conf...

More plastic pollution on Maha beaches than K'taka, Goa: Study

Beaches in Maharashtra are more polluted with microplastics and macroplastics than those in Goa and Karnataka, according to a study conducted by a research institute here. The study has blamed plastic industries located near the shore and i...

Cuttack ODI: India win toss, elects to bowl first against West Indies

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the third ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday. The series is levelled at 1-1, and todays match will be the series decider. India made one change in the playing eleven, as ...

Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace

Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019