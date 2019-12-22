Pondy govt keen on preserving heritage structures, says CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the territorial administration is keen on preserving heritage structures here for the benefit of posterity. Talking to presspersons after unveiling the New Year 2020 calendar and a diary brought out by the administration here, he said the calendar focuses on the heritage structures of the French regime in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The structures kindle the thoughts of the people on the special features of the structures and also the roads and thoroughfares of Puducherry, he said. The government diary highlights the concern of the government over protecting the environment.

PWD and LAD Minister A Namassivayam and Chief Secretary to the government Ashwani Kumar were also present. Chief Minister said the recent heavy rains had caused road breaches in several segments.

The territorial government has, however, launched a massive program involving an expenditure of Rs 75 crore to repair the roads affected by the rains. He condemned the opposition AINRC for staging protests focussing on the condition of roads without understanding the steps taken by the government to repair them.

