Five labourers injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Maha

Five labourers were injured aftera tractor-trolley carrying them overturned at Lonar town inBuldhana district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said

According to police, the vehicle was carrying cementelectric poles along with the labourers when the incident tookplace

"The tractor-trolley overturned near a restaurant inLonar town this afternoon. Five labourers suffered injuries inthe incident and they were rushed to a nearby hospital withthe help of local people," inspector of Lonar police station,Rajendra Mali, said.

