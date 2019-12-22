Left Menu
Congress misleading Muslim community on CAA: Union Minister

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday accused the Congress of inciting violence by misleading the Muslim community over the CAA as it was 'unable' to accept the "phenomenal rise" of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature. The Citizenship Amendment Act was all about giving citizenship to six religious minorities of the three Islamic Republics of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and not take away the citizenship of anybody in India, he told a press conference here.

The arrogant Congress, which thinks that ruling the country is its birth right, cannot accept the phenomenal rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modis stature. Hence, the Congress is misleading the Muslims community on the issue of CAA. But this wont work, he said. Rejecting criticism against the law, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said This (CAA) is inclusive and is in right spirit of Sabka Saath; Sabka Vikas; Sabka Vishwas. But the Congress and the Left Parties, TMC and some so-called intellectuals have raised hue and cry over a non-issue." Joshi challenged Congress to prove one negative point in the newly-enacted CAA and claimed that none of its leaders, either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, could raise any substantial and logical issues over the legislation.

The law had been enacted specifically to those six religious minorities who are persecuted on religious grounds in the three neighbouring countries, he said in apparent reference to questions why Muslims had not been included under its ambit. "In those three countries, Muslims are not religious minorities and they are not persecuted," Joshi explained.

The minister said anybody from any part of the world can apply for Indian Citizenship which would be taken up for consideration under the existing Indian Citizenship Act of 1955 but not under CAA. Singer Adnan Sami and 500 Muslim families have been given citizenship under the 1955 Act. Naturalisation was yet another process through which one can obtain citizenship.

"But the only reason why Congress party is inciting violence by provoking Muslim Community is because of its frustration," Joshi alleged..

