Gujarat govt approves 23 flyover projects

The Gujarat government has given in-principle approval for the construction of 23 flyovers in different parts of the state in the current budget. Among these 23 flyovers, seven will be constructed in Ahmedabad, eight in Surat, six in Vadodara, and one each in Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

As per the statement, the government has approved the budget of Rs 27 crore for the construction of six flyovers in Vadodara, which is 10 per cent of the cost estimates presented by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). The grant has been allocated under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shehri Vikas Yojana, it added.

The state government has announced the construction of 75 flyovers in mega cities in the 2019-20 annual budget..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.