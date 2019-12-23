Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three labourers attacked for taking part in anti-CAA protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:11 IST
Three labourers attacked for taking part in anti-CAA protests

Three migrant labourers from West Bengal were assaulted by some unidentified people for allegedly taking part in anti-CAA protests that took place near here a day ago, police said on Monday. The Murshidabad natives were beaten up on Sunday night after they came back from a protest march organised at Nadapuram.

"We have registered a case against four unidentified persons based on the complaint of the migrant labourers. The complaint says around four suspects came to their rented house and started beating them with sticks and bricks," police said.

Police also said the labourers claimed that the assailants were wearing saffron shawls and asked them on why they took part in the anti-CAA protests in Kerala. The migrants told reporters that their families have called them back home.

"We were asked why we participated in the anti-CAA protest march. They threatened us and said that this was just a warning," one of them said. The labourers also showed the marks on their body caused due to the beating.

The police have started investigations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Brussels puppet theatre adds Monty Python humour to nativity tale

A Brussels puppet theatre as old as Belgium itself is staging its Christmas nativity show this year with a dash of Monty Python humour added to the traditional story of Jesuss birth.Its like a parody, a little bit like Monty Pythons Life of...

The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

In the not-so-distant past, TV viewers were forced to wait a week for the next installment of their favorite shows, parceled out by networks in half-hour or hour-long increments.Fast forward to 2019, when media and tech companies are subver...

Top Congress leaders sit on 'Satyagraha for Unity' at Rajghat against CAA, NRC

The top Congress leadership, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, sat on a Satyagraha for Unity at Mahatma Gandhis memorial Rajghat here on Monday, demanding protection of the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution. Top Congress lead...

PFRDA wants govt to double tax benefit under NPS to Rs 1 lakh

Pension fund regulator PFRDA is pitching for doubling the tax benefit under the NPS to Rs 1 lakh in the upcoming Budget, according to a whole-time member of the authority. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India PFRDA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019