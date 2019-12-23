Three labourers attacked for taking part in anti-CAA protests

Three migrant labourers from West Bengal were assaulted by some unidentified people for allegedly taking part in anti-CAA protests that took place near here a day ago, police said on Monday. The Murshidabad natives were beaten up on Sunday night after they came back from a protest march organised at Nadapuram.

"We have registered a case against four unidentified persons based on the complaint of the migrant labourers. The complaint says around four suspects came to their rented house and started beating them with sticks and bricks," police said.

Police also said the labourers claimed that the assailants were wearing saffron shawls and asked them on why they took part in the anti-CAA protests in Kerala. The migrants told reporters that their families have called them back home.

"We were asked why we participated in the anti-CAA protest march. They threatened us and said that this was just a warning," one of them said. The labourers also showed the marks on their body caused due to the beating.

The police have started investigations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

