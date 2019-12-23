Bullet found lodged in woman's back, removed after surgery Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI): A bullet was found lodged in the back of a 19-year-old woman and was removed by doctors at the state-run NIMS Hospital even as investigations are on to find out how the bullet got there, police said on Monday. "Doctors upon operating on the woman found a bullet lodged near her spinal cord and the injury appears to be more than one-year-old," a police official said.

Though over the past one year the teenager has been in pain, she has not told anyone about the bullet injury, he said. "We are verifying whether the bullet is of a country- made firearm and also enquiring with her family on the matter," the official said.

Her family has told reporters there were no injuries on her back. The woman was hospitalised recently with a back problem. After removing the bullet, the doctors discharged her and later informed the police.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act and the case is under investigation, the police said..

