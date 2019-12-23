QRSAM successfully flight-tested off Odisha coast

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully flight tested at 11:45 am from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur on Monday. The missile was flight-tested with the full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target in mid-air, meeting mission objectives. The entire event was monitored by Ground Telemetry Systems, Range Radar Systems, Electro Optical Tracking System etc, read a statement.

QRSAM weapon system, which operates on the move, comprises of fully automated Command and Control System, Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar, Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar, and Launcher. Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with a search on move and track on move capability. The system is compact with a minimum number of vehicles for a firing unit. The single-stage solid propelled missile has a mid-course inertial navigation system with two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed indigenously by DRDO, the statement added.

The missile successfully engaged the aerial target establishing its capability. Director General (MSS) MSR Prasad was present during the trial. With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system are successfully completed and the weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by the year 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

