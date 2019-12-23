Be committed to police's mission in achieving peace in J-K: DGP to pass out constables

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday asked the pass out constables to be committed and contribute in the mission of the force in achieving peace in the Union Territory. He was speaking at the attestation-cum-passing out parade of the 2nd batch of 281 constables at Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) at Vijaypur here.

Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inspected the parade and took the salute on march past. Be committed and contribute in the mission of the J and K Police in achieving peace and eradicating crimes from the UT, he asked the pass outs.

The DGP said the professionalism of the J and K Police being discussed and appreciated across the country is because of the priceless sacrifices made by the brave and courageous personnel. He said police enjoys a "very cordial" relationship with the people in the Union Territory and more measures are being taken to strengthen it.

