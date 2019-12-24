Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh Yadav meets family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze after accused got bail

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met the family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze on December 16, after the accused got anticipatory bail and later succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 14:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 14:26 IST
Akhilesh Yadav meets family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze after accused got bail
Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday met the family of Unnao rape victim who had set herself ablaze on December 16, after the accused got anticipatory bail and later succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Yadav met family members of the deceased for about 20 minutes and he also gave them monetary assistance of Rs 5 lakh.

The 23-year-old rape victim, who had set herself ablaze after the accused got anticipatory bail, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on Saturday evening. The victim had set herself on fire outside the Unnao SP office on December 16 after the alleged rapist, Awadhesh Singh, was granted anticipatory bail by a court.

With 70 per cent burn injuries, she was rushed to the Kanpur district hospital and was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. According to police, she had lodged a case of rape against Singh in October in which three others including his sister-in-law was made a co-accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Forced prison labour allegations untrue, China Tesco supplier says

Allegations that a Chinese printing firm which supplies British supermarket giant Tesco uses the forced labour of foreign prisoners are completely fabricated, Chinese state television on Tuesday cited the factorys manager as saying.Tesco su...

12.44 lakh new jobs created in October: ESIC payroll data

Around 12.44 lakh jobs were created in October as compared with 12.23 lakh in the previous month, according to payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC. Gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 1.49 crore during ...

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been roped in by Zee Studios for an upcoming comedy-drama, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The production house took to Twitter to announce the forthcoming project in a post that read, Welc...

UPDATE 1-Exhibition in China reflects on loss of anonymity to recognition technology

An art exhibition exploring the impact of facial recognition technology has opened in China, offering a rare public space for reflection on increasingly pervasive surveillance by tech companies and the government. Hosted jointly by the sout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019