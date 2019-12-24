Rs 24 lakh looted from ATM in Bihar

Two motorbike-borne men looted Rs 24 lakh from an ATM in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred when the ATM at Kachi Pakki area in the town was being replenished, Sadar police station SHO Mithilesh Jha told reporters here.

"The two men snatched the gun from the security guard and looted Rs 24 lakh from the agents who had come to replenish the ATM. "We are trying to activate the CCTV to gain access to the video footage. The two agents and the security guard have been detained as their activities were suspicious," he said.

The incident occurred when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in the town as part of his 'Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali Yatra'..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

