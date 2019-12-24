President Kovind offers prayers at Tirunallar temple

President Ramnath Kovind offered prayers at the famous shrine of Lord Saneeswarar in Tirunallar near here on Tuesday. The president accompanied by his wife was accorded ceremonial temple honours on his arrival.

They worshipped at all the 'sannadhis' (sub-temples) in the temple. It may be noted that Tirunallar is the only place in South India to have a separate 'sannadhi' for Lord Saneeswara in a benign pose.

Earlier, the president arrived from Puducherry by helicopter. He was received by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, Ministers and top government officials at the helipad.

Later, the President returned to Puducherry. The entire Karaikal district has been brought under a security blanket in view of the President's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.