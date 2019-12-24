Left Menu
Vice President urges citizens to visit Rann of Kutch in Gujarat

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the citizens to visit Gujarat's Rann of Kutch which he described as an "international tourist centre".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kutch (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:40 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/Twitter@VPSecretariat). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the citizens to visit Gujarat's Rann of Kutch which he described as an "international tourist center". The Vice President inaugurated the annual winter festival Rann Utsav-2019 at Dhrdo village near Bhuj amidst the vast stretches of white sand in the Rann of Kutch during his two-day visit to Gujarat earlier this month.

During his visit, Naidu enjoyed the sunset and took a joyride on a camel cart. In a tweet, he described his visit to Kutch as "unforgettable". "The joy of watching Ranotsav, white Rann and the sunset white Rann is unforgettable. My experience in Ranotsav was very spectacular. Every countryman must come to see the white Rann of Kutch once," he tweeted.

"If you did not see Kutch, you did not see anything," he said in another tweet. For centuries, Gujarat is housing and preserving the greatness and values of Indian arts, culture, handicrafts, heritage, and traditional lifestyles. It is made possible due to the great contribution of Kutchhi culture and living style of its people.

Impressed by the Rann Utsav, Naidu said it not only displayed the arts, crafts, culture and natural beauty of Kutch district but that of the entire state of Gujarat. The state has established its unique identity on the global map. The Vice President had also visited the national award-winning Gateway to Rann Utsav in the Tent City at Dhordo, developed by the Dhordo Gram Panchayat Vikas Trust.

