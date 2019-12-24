Indore civic body fines BJP Rs 13L for unauthorised posters

The administration of Indore Municipal Corporation, which is ruled by the BJP, on Tuesday asked the saffron party to pay Rs 13.46 lakh as fine for putting up unauthorised banners and posters welcoming its working president JP Nadda. Nadda was in the city on Sunday to take part in a rally to support the Citizenship Amendment Act.

An IMC official said a notice was sent to BJP's Indore unit president Gopikrishna Nema to deposit Rs 13,46,300 for putting up posters without permission. Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Indore Mayor Malini Laxman Singh Gaud said the IMC administration took this decision at the behest of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

She said Congress leaders had put posters in the city a few days ago without permission but no action was taken..

