Runaway rape case convict from Punjab held in Palghar

A gang-rape case convict from Punjab, who has been on the run since October this year after jumping parole, was arrested from Valiv in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A court in Ludhiana had convicted Suraj Druvachandra Kumar (24) in a gang rape case in November 2018 and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 22 years.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 52,000 on him, a local police officer said. He was granted parole in October this year.

Kumar allegedly kidnapped a woman while on parole, following which a case was registered against him at Doli police station in Ludhiana, the officer said. Acting on a tip off, Valiv police raided a place where Kumar was hiding and handed him over to their counterparts from Ludhiana, he added..

